Alappuzha on high alert after leptospirosis kills 3 in 1 week

Published: 25th October 2023

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The district medical office in Alappuzha has issued an alert and taken preventive steps following the death of three people to leptospirosis in one week. A 63-year-old man from Kurathikad, a 73-year-old man from Arattuppuzha, and a 25-year-old man from Panavally died on October 14, 15 and 19, respectively. Health officials said leptospirosis has been confirmed in over 20 people this month.

Cases have been reported from Mannanchery, Arattupuzha, Champakulam, Panavally, Kurathikad, Thondankulangara, Ambalappuzha North, Pulinkunnu, Muhamma, Punnapra South, and Mangalam, officials said. DMO Jamuna Varghese urged people to be vigilant.

“The intermittent rainfall has led to waterlogging in various places, creating the ideal breeding ground for the bacteria,” she said in a statement.  

Since leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals, mainly rats, the officials have urged people who work jobs that involves coming into contact with stagnant water and soil to ensure personal protection.

