Celebrating India's first cake: Browns visit Babus for fourth-generation reunion

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Around 140 years ago, in December 1883, Murdoch Brown was struck by the exceptional skill of Mambally Bapu, who successfully baked the first cake in India, responding to the challenge posed by Brown.

Upon Brown’s request for a replication of the cake he had brought from England, Bapu had accepted the challenge, promising to deliver within 10 days. History recounts Murdoch’s profound admiration for the cake that Bapu ended up crafting.

On Tuesday, Dr Paul Brown, representing the fourth generation of Murdoch Brown's family, paid a visit to the fourth generation of Mampally Bapu's family. During the visit, Brown and his family toured Mampbally's Bakery, which operates at Thalassery Harbour. The gathering shared jovial moments at the Pearl View Hotel in Thalassery, where the Brown family stayed during their visit.

Paul Brown was accompanied by his wife, two daughters, and sister-in-law. For Paul Brown, the visit marked a journey to the place where his great-great-grandfather had resided during pre-independence India.

Addressing reporters in Thalassery, Brown expressed his admiration for India, emphasising the profound impact the country has had on their family.

"Thalassery is a historic city and we love this place for various reasons," Brown said.

During the press conference, Brown was joined by other family members of Mampally, including Renuka Bala, MM Prasad, and MM Prakash, along with MP Ramesh and MK Ranjith.

Additionally, during his visit, Brown explored the Ancharakkandi Farmers Cooperative Bank, established by Murdoch Brown, as well as the Ancharakkandi Registrar’s office initiated by Murdoch Brown himself, and the cinnamon plantation owned by his great-great-grandfather.

