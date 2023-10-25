Congress to launch 14-day padayatra across Kerala on October 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress will launch a mammoth election preparation work at the ground level in all districts starting from Kozhikode on Wednesday. Led by Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the district-level rally (padayatra) will travel through 14 districts and conclude in Kochi on November 11.

The 14-day rally will travel through each district for a full day. There will be mega conventions of office-bearers of booth, mandalam, block committees, feeder organisations, cells and office-bearers from the district as part of the rally.

The programme in each district is divided into three segments. In the morning session, the convention of booth presidents and office-bearers above booth-level will be held. It will be followed by a convention of madalam presidents and leaders above mandalam committees. A convention of block presidents, district office-bearers, KPCC members from the district, and office-bearers of feeder organisers will be held after that. In the afternoon a core committee meeting of selected leaders will be held in the presence of Congress state president and the leader of the opposition.

“The meetings have been organised in such a way that each of the organisational issues will be resolved so that the party can face the coming parliament election smoothly,” KPCC state general secretary K Jayanth told TNIE. “This is the first time the Congress party in the state has taken a decision to sort out all issues in the districts through a full-day meeting,” he said.

The Congress state leadership also decided to take out a region-wise rally against the LDF government’s alleged anti-people policies in November and December. The leaders of the rally will be decided by the KPCC later. This will be followed by a ‘Kerala Jatha’ led by the Congress state president from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod in mid-January.

The jatha will end in Thiruvananthapuram in mid-February. There will be a public programme in each district. In addition to this, the KPCC will also organise ‘Oommen Chandy Family Union’ at the booth level in December.

As part of the programme, leaflets against the Central and state governments will be distributed to houses. The KPCC has also asked the local leadership to form booth committees before October 31.

ARRIVAL DATES

Kozhikode (October 25), Wayanad (26), Kannur (27), Kasaragod (28), Thiruvananthapuram (30), Kollam (31), Pathanamthitta(November 2), Kottayam (3), Idukki (4), Malappuram(7), Palakkad (8), Thrissur (9), Alappuzha (10), and Ernakulam (November 11).

