ICMR study confirms Nipah virus' presence in bats in Wayanad: Kerala Health Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has called for a vigil after ICMR confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus in bat samples in Wayanad. The samples were taken from Bathery and Mananthawadi. Health Minister Veena George said there was no need for concern, but the information was shared to increase awareness.

“We have decided to create awareness among the public and training for health workers in Wayanad. We are able to identify the presence of Nipah due to constant monitoring. It could be reported from anywhere,” said Veena.

She also said that similar studies to confirm the presence of Nipah in other districts are underway. ICMR made the findings as part of the sample collection from different parts of the state.

The health minister has asked people to avoid bird-eaten fruits and not to ignore symptoms.

The state reported Nipah for the fourth time at Kozhikode in September.

There were six positive cases, including two deaths. The 42-day Nipah incubation period in Kozhikode will end on Thursday. There were no new cases.

The ICMR study could find antibodies of the Nipah virus in the bats in Kozhikode.

