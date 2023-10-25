Kerala taking steps to make education institutions accessible to all: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of children were initiated into the world of letters at the ‘Vidyarambham’ ceremony held at different centres in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan guided five children — Ananya, Adwish, Hida, Irene and Ernesto — to write on the rice platter at his residence. Pinarayi shared the photos of the ceremony on Facebook. “Knowledge plays a big role in the progress of a society,” he said in a message.

“The LDF government is taking steps to make educational institutions and other facilities accessible to all,” the chief minister said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan helped the tiny tots with their first letters at Raj Bhavan. A total of 61 children, including Khan’s grandchildren attended the ceremony which began at 7:45 am.

MP Shashi Tharoor and a few others led the Vidyarambham ritual at Poojappura Saraswathi mandapam.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan initiated children at the Sree Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Ooruttambalam. TRIDA chairman K C Vikraman inaugurated the ceremony at Guru Gopinath Natanagramam.

About 100 children started their lessons in different arts. Nine children of the care home of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare participated in the ceremony organised at the council office. MP A A Rahim and Women and Child Development Department director Haritha V Kumar led the ceremony. Council general secretary G L Arun Gopi and treasurer K Jayapal were present.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan guides a child to write on the rice platter at the Vidyarambham ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday | Express

Around 250 children attended the ceremony at the Saraswathy Mandapam of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. The Navaratri Trust informed that the idols, on their return procession to Tamil Nadu, will be given a reception at Killippalam.

The function will be in support of the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Hundreds of children attended the ceremony at the Poojappura Mandapam. Former chief secretary K Jayakumar and T G Ramachandran Pillai, former head of the Malayalam Department of University College, led the ceremony at Thunchan Smarakam, Iranimuttam.

Dr Vallikkavu Mohandas, writer and journalist, inaugurated the ceremony at St Gregorios Central School, Karunagappally. Sanju S R, HOD, Malayalam Department, delivered the Welcome Speech. Chief priest Jyothish Potty initiated children at the Azhimala Lord Shiva temple.

