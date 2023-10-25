Nine-year-old boy's body found in waste-water pit in house compound in Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The body of a nine-year-old boy, who went missing last evening while riding a bicycle, was found in a waste-water pit in the house compound on Wednesday morning. John Paul, son of Kuruveettil Rijo, went missing on Tuesday night. He was last seen riding a bicycle in front of the house.

While the neighbours and his family searched for him all over the surroundings, they couldn't find the boy.

The compound of the house where the boy lives has a deep pit where wastewater from a neighbouring plastic company gets deposited. The child would have fallen into the pit causing his death, said police officials.

"However, the reason for the boy to come to the pit area while riding the bicycle in front of his home is still mysterious," they added.

Viyyur police initiated a probe into the case while the body was taken for post-mortem.

