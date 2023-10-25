Home States Kerala

Nine-year-old boy's body found in waste-water pit in house compound in Kerala

The compound of the house where the boy lives has a deep pit where wastewater from a neighbouring plastic company gets deposited.

Published: 25th October 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Nine-year-old John Paul. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The body of a nine-year-old boy, who went missing last evening while riding a bicycle, was found in a waste-water pit in the house compound on Wednesday morning. John Paul, son of Kuruveettil Rijo, went missing on Tuesday night. He was last seen riding a bicycle in front of the house.

While the neighbours and his family searched for him all over the surroundings, they couldn't find the boy.

The compound of the house where the boy lives has a deep pit where wastewater from a neighbouring plastic company gets deposited. The child would have fallen into the pit causing his death, said police officials.

"However, the reason for the boy to come to the pit area while riding the bicycle in front of his home is still mysterious," they added. 

Viyyur police initiated a probe into the case while the body was taken for post-mortem. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drowning Missing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp