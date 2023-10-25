Pinarayi’s social media management costs Kerala Rs 6.67 lakh per month: V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the state is experiencing a severe financial crisis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spends Rs 6.67 lakhs a month on managing his social media accounts, according to the documents released by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday.

As per the document, which was part of an order issued by the Information and Public Relations Department on October 10, the chief minister has assembled a team of 12 members to oversee his social media accounts, with salaries ranging from Rs 75,000 per month for the team leader to Rs 22,000 per month for the lowest-ranked team member.

“It has now come to light that 12 members are managing the social media accounts of Pinarayi. On average, we observe around 30 posts from his various social media accounts in a month, which translates to approximately one post a day. This is a concerning instance of the state’s cash-strapped finances being channelled into this social media management team,” said Satheesan, addressing a news conference here.

The team was hired by the government on a contract basis on May 16, 2022, for a period of six months, which was further extended to a period of one year from November 16, 2022. The team leader draws a salary of Rs 75,000/month while the content manager gets a salary of Rs 70,000/month. The social media coordinator and content strategist draw a salary of Rs 65,000 each. The delivery manager gets a salary of Rs 56,000, research fellow, content developer, and content aggregator, get Rs 53,000 each. Besides, two data repository managers get Rs 45,000/month each and a computer assistant gets Rs 22, 290/month.

Satheesan raised concerns about the use of taxpayers’ money to cover the CM’s expenses, especially at a time when the state is facing its most severe financial crisis.

“The figures are outlined in an order specifying the monthly salary payment for September this year, amounting to Rs 6.67 lakh. This translates to an annual cost of Rs 82 lakh. If we consider the cumulative expenditure from their hiring in May 2016 to May 2023, a span of seven years, the total reaches Rs 5.60 crore. It would be enlightening to hear the CM’s perspective on this matter,” said Satheesan.

