Woman hit by lightning while breastfeeding baby in Kerala; loses hearing in one ear

By PTI

THRISSUR: In a freak incident, a woman was struck by lightning while breastfeeding her baby inside their home in Kalparambu area of this district two days ago.

The 35-year-old woman and her around eight-month-old baby were thrown apart as a result of the jolt and she also suffered loss of hearing in her left ear, a member of the Poomangalam Grama Panchayat said.

The woman also suffered minor burns to her back and neck in the incident which occurred on Monday, the panchayat member said, adding that the baby was unhurt.

Besides that, the wiring and several electronic appliances in the house were also damaged, he added.

The woman was leaning against the wall while feeding the baby and that may have been the reason why they were affected by the lightning strike, the panchayat member said.

