In the ‘eye’ of a grassroots-level donor campaign, Vechoochira shows the way 

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Vechoochira, home to the enchanting Perunthenaruvi waterfalls, is all set to become a village of eye donors. The grama panchayat, with the support of Kazhcha, a Ranni-based non-governmental organisation working to promote eye donation at the grassroots, has launched an initiative to collect consent letters from villagers interested in donating the organ. Execution of the project began on Tuesday and the campaign will run till November 15.

The grama panchayat has constituted a special committee, with president T K James as chairman and resident Shaji Kaippuzha as convenor, to lead the initiative.

“The initiative has been well-received. The inauguration of the project was held on Tuesday. We will conduct seminars, awareness classes, eye disease-detection camps for villagers as part of the programme, which is designed to help residents understand the importance of eye donation,” said James.

With a population of nearly 24,000, the grama panchayat of mostly farmers is a popular tourist getaway, especially during the monsoon.

“From November 1, we will conduct special meetings in every ward as part of the initiative. Following this, we will distribute consent forms. Each form will need to be countersigned by family members as witnesses,” James added.

The grama panchayat is executing the programme with the help of Kudumbashree, the primary health centre, educational institutions, anganwadis, libraries, village clubs and other volunteer organisations. It has already convened meetings for the smooth execution of the initiative.

