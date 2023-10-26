Kerala: Film director files plaint, 7 YouTubers & vloggers booked over -ve reviews

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against seven YouTubers and vloggers for publishing negative reviews that adversely affected a film’s box office collections, in what is perhaps the first crackdown of its kind in the state. Social media giants YouTube and Facebook have also been named as accused in the case registered for extortion and violation of public order.

The police action came close on the heels of a Kerala High Court directive aimed at curbing ‘review bombing’ immediately after the release of a film. The police registered the case on the complaint lodged by Ubaini E, the director of Malayalam movie Rahel Makan Kora.

Hains, the owner of Kochi-based cinema production company Snake Plant, is the first accused. Facebook user ‘anoopanu6165’, YouTubers Arun Tharanga and Aswanth Kok, and operators of YouTube channels NV Focus and Trend Sector 24X7, besides Travelling Soulmates with the social media handle ‘soulmates55’, are accused two to seven. YouTube and Facebook are the eighth and ninth accused, respectively.

As per the FIR, the accused, with a criminal intent to extort and disrepute the complainant, posted objectionable and obscene words against him on YouTube and Facebook. Accused two to seven posted videos having negative reviews against the film, Rahel Makan Kora, soon after its release on October 13, said the FIR. It said Hains threatened Ubaini, saying that initiating legal measures will be futile and only cause further harm. YouTube and Facebook were booked for acting as abettors by giving permission to propagate the criminal acts of the accused, the FIR said.

The Malayalam film industry hailed the police action, with many stakeholders saying the act of defaming a movie through negative reviews should be stopped.

Reviewers often cross all limits, says producer

“I wholeheartedly agree with the police’s move. Negative reviews by several YouTubers have caused huge financial losses to many movies. Vedikettu, a movie I produced this year, is an example,” said N M Badusha, a film producer. He said while healthy criticism is acceptable, such reviewers often cross limits. “We are not against reviewing of movies. However, several reviewers through their videos defame people involved in a movie. This unhealthy trend has to stop,” Badusha said.

Kerala Film Producers Association president M Renjith said reviewers should not aim to ruin or devalue a movie. “We have nothing against a person’s freedom of expression. (However) It would be better if they hold off on reviewing a movie until a week after its release. Thousands of people’s lives and efforts are invested in the industry. Spoiling their lives to earn more income is not appreciated,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against seven YouTubers and vloggers for publishing negative reviews that adversely affected a film’s box office collections, in what is perhaps the first crackdown of its kind in the state. Social media giants YouTube and Facebook have also been named as accused in the case registered for extortion and violation of public order. The police action came close on the heels of a Kerala High Court directive aimed at curbing ‘review bombing’ immediately after the release of a film. The police registered the case on the complaint lodged by Ubaini E, the director of Malayalam movie Rahel Makan Kora. Hains, the owner of Kochi-based cinema production company Snake Plant, is the first accused. Facebook user ‘anoopanu6165’, YouTubers Arun Tharanga and Aswanth Kok, and operators of YouTube channels NV Focus and Trend Sector 24X7, besides Travelling Soulmates with the social media handle ‘soulmates55’, are accused two to seven. YouTube and Facebook are the eighth and ninth accused, respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the FIR, the accused, with a criminal intent to extort and disrepute the complainant, posted objectionable and obscene words against him on YouTube and Facebook. Accused two to seven posted videos having negative reviews against the film, Rahel Makan Kora, soon after its release on October 13, said the FIR. It said Hains threatened Ubaini, saying that initiating legal measures will be futile and only cause further harm. YouTube and Facebook were booked for acting as abettors by giving permission to propagate the criminal acts of the accused, the FIR said. The Malayalam film industry hailed the police action, with many stakeholders saying the act of defaming a movie through negative reviews should be stopped. Reviewers often cross all limits, says producer “I wholeheartedly agree with the police’s move. Negative reviews by several YouTubers have caused huge financial losses to many movies. Vedikettu, a movie I produced this year, is an example,” said N M Badusha, a film producer. He said while healthy criticism is acceptable, such reviewers often cross limits. “We are not against reviewing of movies. However, several reviewers through their videos defame people involved in a movie. This unhealthy trend has to stop,” Badusha said. Kerala Film Producers Association president M Renjith said reviewers should not aim to ruin or devalue a movie. “We have nothing against a person’s freedom of expression. (However) It would be better if they hold off on reviewing a movie until a week after its release. Thousands of people’s lives and efforts are invested in the industry. Spoiling their lives to earn more income is not appreciated,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp