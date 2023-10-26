Home States Kerala

Step-father and his brother arrested for raping minor girl in Kerala's Kasaragod 

By PTI

KASARAGOD: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to rape by her step-father and his brother separately over the past two years in this northern Kerala district, police said on Thursday.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused, aged 32 and 30, on Wednesday.

They were then produced before a court which remanded them into judicial custody. The incident was reported from a village falling under the limits of Chittarikkal police station.

The incident came to light when the child's neighbour, a woman, noticed changes in her behaviour.

The woman inquired about the reasons behind it and upon learning of the horrifying incident, she promptly informed the authorities concerned.

This led to the police registering a case and the subsequent arrest of the accused.

Police said there were instances of the girl being fed with liquor before being sexually assaulted.

