45-yr-old stabs wife to death, ends own life in Pathanamthitta

Police said that family issues were the reason behind the incidents. 

Published: 27th October 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 45-year-old man died by suicide after stabbing his estranged wife to death at Kunnamthanam near Tiruvalla on Thursday. The deceased are Venukuttan and Sreeja, 45, both natives of Palackathakidi in Kunnamthanam. 

Venukuttan and Sreeja have been living separately for the past year. Sreeja was staying with the couple’s 12-year-old daughter and her parents. It was in the wee hours of Thursday that Venukuttan barged into her house and stabbed Sreeja.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Tiruvalla, she succumbed to injuries. Later, Venukuttan’s neighbours found him lying in a pool of blood at his residence. He had cut his throat. Police said that family issues were the reason behind the incidents. 

“Sreeja was working at a private financial institution near Changanassery and Venukuttan was in the Gulf. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after legal and medical examinations,” said the police.

