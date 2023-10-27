Home States Kerala

Kerala: Sudhakaran flays Union govt over ‘Bharat’ row

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

Congress state president K Sudhakaran. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after an NCERT panel recommended replacing ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks for all classes, Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Thursday alleged that the move aimed at communalising the country. 

The senior leader claimed that the politics of hate practised by the Sangh parivar was being inflicted on the minds of students at a young age so that the group’s fascist policy could be inculcated in them.
Strongly objecting to the “Sangh parivar agenda”, Sudhakaran said the Congress, which created a secular, democratic and socialist India, will defeat its tactics. 

“With elections just round the corner, the country is being pushed into communalism. The BJP government, which has become notorious for changing names, is trying to divide people,” he said.
Reacting to changes in names of educational institutions and awards effected by the Centre, Sudhakaran alleged that the BJP government was keen on anointing Sangh parivar leader V D Savarkar by dropping the names of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

