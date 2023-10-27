Review bombing: Ernakulam police tracking postings by anonymous accounts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After registering a case against seven vloggers who were allegedly involved in the ‘review bombing’ of movies, the Ernakulam Central Police are now in pursuit of individuals who are posting film reviews through anonymous YouTube and Facebook accounts. The investigation is being carried out with the assistance of Cyber Cell.

Probing a complaint that vloggers had allegedly posted negative reviews against the Malayalam movie,’ Rahel Makan Kora’, the investigators found that some of the reviews were posted on YouTube channels and Facebook by anonymous accounts. The case was charged on a complaint filed by Ubaini E, director of the movie.

“Our investigation is progressing swiftly. Currently, we are in the process of identifying the accused who were using anonymous accounts and channels for content creation. Once the persons are rightly identified, we will move forward to interrogate them. There are non- bailable charges against the accused persons. If substantial evidence is discovered, we will proceed with arrest,” C Jayakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam Central said.

The police have reached out to Facebook and YouTube to ascertain information about accounts from which content was posted to social media platforms. A communication in this regard has been sent to nodal officers of both social media platforms. Once the accused are identified, the police will take steps to seize digital gadgets used for content production. The producers of Rahel Makan Kora appeared at the police station and gave their statement to the police.

Presently, the FIR lists Hains, the owner of the Kochi-based cinema production company Snake Plant, along with the Facebook user ‘anoopanu6165,’ YouTubers Arun Tharanga and Aswanth Kok, and the administrators of YouTube channels NV Focus, Trend Sector 24X7, and Travelling Soulmates. However, the police are actively seeking additional information regarding other reviews pertaining to the movie.

“We suspect the involvement of more individuals in this case. Our scrutiny of social media platforms has revealed further instances of movie reviews. Numerous film directors and producers have approached us, expressing similar grievances,” a representative from the Ernakulam Central Police Station disclosed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: After registering a case against seven vloggers who were allegedly involved in the ‘review bombing’ of movies, the Ernakulam Central Police are now in pursuit of individuals who are posting film reviews through anonymous YouTube and Facebook accounts. The investigation is being carried out with the assistance of Cyber Cell. Probing a complaint that vloggers had allegedly posted negative reviews against the Malayalam movie,’ Rahel Makan Kora’, the investigators found that some of the reviews were posted on YouTube channels and Facebook by anonymous accounts. The case was charged on a complaint filed by Ubaini E, director of the movie. “Our investigation is progressing swiftly. Currently, we are in the process of identifying the accused who were using anonymous accounts and channels for content creation. Once the persons are rightly identified, we will move forward to interrogate them. There are non- bailable charges against the accused persons. If substantial evidence is discovered, we will proceed with arrest,” C Jayakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam Central said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police have reached out to Facebook and YouTube to ascertain information about accounts from which content was posted to social media platforms. A communication in this regard has been sent to nodal officers of both social media platforms. Once the accused are identified, the police will take steps to seize digital gadgets used for content production. The producers of Rahel Makan Kora appeared at the police station and gave their statement to the police. Presently, the FIR lists Hains, the owner of the Kochi-based cinema production company Snake Plant, along with the Facebook user ‘anoopanu6165,’ YouTubers Arun Tharanga and Aswanth Kok, and the administrators of YouTube channels NV Focus, Trend Sector 24X7, and Travelling Soulmates. However, the police are actively seeking additional information regarding other reviews pertaining to the movie. “We suspect the involvement of more individuals in this case. Our scrutiny of social media platforms has revealed further instances of movie reviews. Numerous film directors and producers have approached us, expressing similar grievances,” a representative from the Ernakulam Central Police Station disclosed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp