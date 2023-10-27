Supervisor held for abetting Walayar rape case accused’s suicide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Binanipuram police on Thursday arrested a person on charges of abetting the suicide of a Palakkad native who was the fourth accused in the Walayar girls’ rape case. The arrested is Niyas C S, 32, of Puthethumugal, Peringala in Kunnathunadu, who was the supervisor of a firm that was into removing excess metal from the now shut-down Binani Zinc company.

Madhu had been working as security guard at the firm for the past one year. Recently, Niyas had accused Madhu of stealing copper and metal products from a closed factory of Binani Zinc.

His colleagues said Madhu had been depressed following this and it may have driven him to end his life. Madhu was found hanging on Wednesday morning in a room where the firm’s security guards stayed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Binanipuram police on Thursday arrested a person on charges of abetting the suicide of a Palakkad native who was the fourth accused in the Walayar girls’ rape case. The arrested is Niyas C S, 32, of Puthethumugal, Peringala in Kunnathunadu, who was the supervisor of a firm that was into removing excess metal from the now shut-down Binani Zinc company. Madhu had been working as security guard at the firm for the past one year. Recently, Niyas had accused Madhu of stealing copper and metal products from a closed factory of Binani Zinc. His colleagues said Madhu had been depressed following this and it may have driven him to end his life. Madhu was found hanging on Wednesday morning in a room where the firm’s security guards stayed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp