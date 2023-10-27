Home States Kerala

Supervisor held for abetting Walayar rape case accused’s suicide

Madhu had been working as security guard at the firm for the past one year.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kutty Madhu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Binanipuram police on Thursday arrested a person on charges of abetting the suicide of a Palakkad native who was the fourth accused in the Walayar girls’ rape case. The arrested is Niyas C S, 32, of Puthethumugal, Peringala in Kunnathunadu, who was the supervisor of a firm that was into removing excess metal from the now shut-down Binani Zinc company. 

Madhu had been working as security guard at the firm for the past one year. Recently, Niyas had accused Madhu of stealing copper and metal products from a closed factory of Binani Zinc. 

His colleagues said Madhu had been depressed following this and it may have driven him to end his life.  Madhu was found hanging on Wednesday morning in a room where the firm’s security guards stayed. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walayar rape case suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp