Kerala court tells Indian Railways to pay passenger `60k over 13-hr delay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Indian Railways to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation to a passenger for the inconvenience caused due to a 13-hour delay of the Chennai-Alappuzha Express.

The complainant, Karthik Mohan, deputy manager at a multinational company in Chennai, had booked a ticket from Ernakulam to Chennai for “an important meeting” on May 6, 2018. However, the train (no. 22640) was delayed by more than 13 hours, which disrupted not only his plans but also caused distress to many other passengers, including NEET candidates and their parents, the complaint said.

The complainant stated that if the railway authorities had communicated the delay earlier, passengers could have made alternative arrangements. He sought a compensation of `5 lakh from the railway authorities for their alleged deficiency of service.

However, the Railways explained that it operates trains based on pre-planned schedules, taking into account various factors such as train paths, station timings, passenger demand, and unforeseen circumstances like track maintenance, signal failures or accidents.

In this case, the train was rescheduled to depart from Alappuzha station due to the late arrival of its pairing train (no. 22639).

The delay was caused by the diversion of the train through Villupuram and Katpadi due to yard remodelling work at Arakkonam in the Chennai Division, which was a safety-related necessity, it said.

Commission finds serious deficiency on Railways’ part

The Railways claimed that SMSes were sent to all reserved passengers to inform them of the delay and suggest alternative transportation options. It argued that the purpose of the complainant’s journey was not disclosed at the time of ticket purchase and there was no negligence or deficiency in service on the part of railway staff. It further pointed out that the complaint was false, frivolous, and vexatious.

However, the commission found “serious deficiency in service on the part of the Railways”. The complainant had suffered a lot of inconvenience, mental agony, hardships and financial loss due to the Railways’ negligence, it observed.

The panel, comprising president D B Binu and members V Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T N, issued the order in favour of the complainant, reaffirming the principles of accountability, especially for institutions that form the backbone of a nation’s connectivity and economy.

“Despite being a significant PSU and being governed by various laws, the Indian Railways often fail to provide efficient services. Issues such as late trains and unavailability of reserved seats persist. Consumers’ right to redressal, as highlighted in the Consumer Protection Act, ensures they can seek compensation for losses or unfair practices,” the commission observed.

