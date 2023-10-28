Kerala: Minister Sivankutty writes to PM on NCERT recommendations 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has approached the prime minister and the Union human resources minister seeking urgent intervention to cancel any move to replace India with Bharat in school textbooks. A day after the state government announced that it won’t accept the NCERT panel recommendations in this regard, Education Minister V Sivankutty wrote to the PM.

In his letter, Sivankutty pointed out that the term India plays a crucial role in preserving the essence of Indian culture and history. He pointed out that the Constitution itself says ‘India That is Bharat.’

For many generations, students have been learning the term India as a symbol of the country’s rich cultural history and heritage.

Abruptly dropping the term would hinder the learning process and create confusion, he said. The minister further pointed out that there should be proper scrutiny to ensure that such recommendations do not arise from any political or ideological agenda.

