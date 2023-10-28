Kerala: Southern Railway denies reports, says it’s not delaying other trains for Vande Bharat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding passenger complaints against frequent delays of trains during office hours, the Southern Railway (SR) has denied reports of Vande Bharat Express train impacting the schedules of other trains in the state. A statement from SR said other popular trains on the routes have been “speeded up” to avoid delay. The departure time of Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shoranur Venad Express (16302) from Thiruvananthapuram Central was advanced to 5:15 am after the first Vande Bharat Express (20633/20634) was introduced.

When the second Vande Bharat Express (20631/20632) was introduced via Alappuzha, two trains, Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn Passenger (06452) and Ernakulam Jn-Kayamkulam Passenger (06451), have been “speeded up.”

It said Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express (12075) has a scheduled crossing at Cherthala, but still reaches Thiruvananthapuram at its scheduled time of 9:25 pm.

“Thus, there is no delay....No detention of any train is being done to give preference for running of Vande Bharat trains,” said the statement. In October, there has been an adverse impact on punctuality of trains due to incessant rain, waterlogging of pitlines in Kochuveli, landslide between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam section and Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil section.

However, during last week (October 20-26), the punctuality rate stood at 100% for Alappuzha-Kannur Express (16307), Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Express special (06451), Thiruvananthapuram-Guruvayur Express (16342), Mangalore-Nagercoil Ernad Express (16605) and Nagercoil- Kottayam Express (16366), it said. SR denied that Rajadhani Express was detained to give priority to Vande Bharat.

The passenger association alleged that change in schedules of Venad Express and Palaruvi Express on Kottayam route and passenger trains on Alappuzha route did not favour office-goers.

They alleged that several trains, including Rajadhani Express, were detained to give priority to Vande Bharat trains.

Proposal for special Vande Bharat turned down

Kochi: The Southern Railway has turned down a proposal to run a special Vande Bharat train during Deepavali connecting Chennai, Bengaluru,and Ernakulam stations. The proposal is “not feasible”, it said. The proposal is not in line with the maintenance schedule and safety checking guidelines for the Vande Bharat trains, the Southern Raiway said in the communication rejecting the idea.

