Another Le Hayat customer hospitalised in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara police on Saturday registered a second case against Le Hayat after another person who had consumed shawarma from the restaurant was admitted to hospital. Le Hayat was earlier booked for the death of a Pala man from food poisoning. The 24-year-old had also consumed shawarma from the eatery on October 18.

The second case was registered based on a complaint filed by 21-year-old Meenakshi Ramesh, from Muttom, Idukki.

The complainant and her friends visited Le Hayat on October 21. They consumed chicken shawarma from the restaurant, police said.

“She later complained of uncontrolled vomiting and abdomen issues. Her friends shifted her to hospital,” an officer said.

Meenakshi was initially examined at Thrikkakara Cooperative Hospital. However, as there was no improvement in her condition, she was shifted to Kakkanad Sunrise Hospital. She is undergoing treatment for food poisoning. Officers said that she is under observation.

