Despite protests, 12th Kerala Queer Pride event begins in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: Amid opposition, the 12th Kerala Queer Pride event got off to a start in Malappuram on Saturday. At the two-day gathering, aimed at enhancing the visibility of the LGBTIQ community, members will hold discussions on crucial topics such as cyber space, queer life and survival, and legal aspects.

An organisation called YES Kerala put up hoardings against the event at various locations in the district. These were later removed by police following a complaint by organisers.

In their early confabulation, community members emphasised the pivotal role of social media in increasing their visibility and driving positive changes in their lives. They also highlighted the unfortunate reality of some individuals exploiting the media to spread rumours and hurtful messages.

Prakriti N V, a trans woman, shared her experience of being at the receiving end of abuse on social media.

“I usually do not mind the negative comments to my posts on social media. But, some people asked me if I made the transformation to gain followers on social media. I don’t know how to make them understand our position. Some people use abusive language and demand sex.”

Participants also emphasised that cyber attacks against the community should be addressed legally. Members will hold a parade on Sunday.

YES Kerala alleged the community is promoting unscientific ideas through the programme, such as the notion that a man can bear and deliver children. In a Facebook post, it claimed that the pride event would lead to the downfall of the district. “Through this programme, diseases like AIDS will spread throughout the district,” it said.

Gargi Harithakam, one of the organisers of Pride Kerala, countered these claims. “Organisations such as YES Kerala spread unscientific messages about the community. There is no basis for their allegations. They are opposing our movement without any proper reason,” she said.

Gargi highlighted the success of the movement, which began in 2010, in increasing the visibility of the LGBTIQ community. She outlined their current goal to enhance representation across various fields. Gargi noted that in 2010, only 50 people from the community participated in the Queer Pride parade. However, for Sunday’s rally, around 1,000 individuals are expected to participate.

