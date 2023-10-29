Home States Kerala

Kerala CM convenes all-party meet in the wake of blasts at Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting in Kalamassery

A CMO statement said that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on Monday at 10.00 am in the Chief Minister's conference hall in the Secretariat complex.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for an all-party meeting here on Monday in the wake of blasts at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi.

One woman died and over 36 others were injured in the explosion at the convention centre this morning during a gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century.

A CMO statement said here that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on Monday at 10.00 am in the Chief Minister's conference hall in the Secretariat complex.

Earlier in the day, state Police Chief DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb confirmed that the blast was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED).

