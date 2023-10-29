Kerala food poisoning death: Culpable homicide charge against eatery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara police, who are investigating the food-poisoning death of a 24-year-old youth from supposedly consuming shawarma from a restaurant in Kakkanad, have slapped an additional charge of culpable homicide against the eatery. The move comes in the wake of the postmortem report of Rahul Nair, from Kottayam, indicating food poisoning was a cause of his death.

Officers registered a case against Le Hayat restaurant under IPC sections 284 (using a poisonous substance to endanger human life) and 308 (attempting to commit culpable homicide) on October 23, when Rahul was admitted to hospital. However, following his death and the postmortem report, they decided to included IPC section 304, which is a non-bailable offence.

“A report has been filed with the Judicial First Class Magistrate requesting to add section 304 to the case. Currently, the case has been registered against the eatery. Those who operate the restaurant will be arraigned as accused,” an officer said. “We are awaiting chemical and toxicology test results for more clarity on the food-poisoning aspect. These will be available by next week,” the officer added.

Kochi deputy commissioner S Sasidharan said the investigating team has been directed to identify other people who would have taken ill after consuming shawarma from the same restaurant and approached various hospitals. As many as six persons purchased shawarma from Le Hayat on October 18.

“I have issued direction to record the statements of all others who felt discomfort after consuming shawarma from the outlet. Attempts are being made to identify these people. Our investigation is proceeding at a fast pace,” Sasidharan said.

Meanwhile, a woman from Vennala, who also bought chicken shawarma from Le Hayat on October 18, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. She sought medical assistance following constant vomiting and headache and was later diagnosed with food poisoning.

Rahul, who worked for a company in the Cochin Special Economic Zone, ordered shawarma from the restaurant online. After consuming the food, he felt discomfort and approached a hospital in Kakkanad. However, within a few days, his health condition deteriorated and he died on October 25. Authorities have closed down the eatery as part of the investigation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Thrikkakara police, who are investigating the food-poisoning death of a 24-year-old youth from supposedly consuming shawarma from a restaurant in Kakkanad, have slapped an additional charge of culpable homicide against the eatery. The move comes in the wake of the postmortem report of Rahul Nair, from Kottayam, indicating food poisoning was a cause of his death. Officers registered a case against Le Hayat restaurant under IPC sections 284 (using a poisonous substance to endanger human life) and 308 (attempting to commit culpable homicide) on October 23, when Rahul was admitted to hospital. However, following his death and the postmortem report, they decided to included IPC section 304, which is a non-bailable offence. “A report has been filed with the Judicial First Class Magistrate requesting to add section 304 to the case. Currently, the case has been registered against the eatery. Those who operate the restaurant will be arraigned as accused,” an officer said. “We are awaiting chemical and toxicology test results for more clarity on the food-poisoning aspect. These will be available by next week,” the officer added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kochi deputy commissioner S Sasidharan said the investigating team has been directed to identify other people who would have taken ill after consuming shawarma from the same restaurant and approached various hospitals. As many as six persons purchased shawarma from Le Hayat on October 18. “I have issued direction to record the statements of all others who felt discomfort after consuming shawarma from the outlet. Attempts are being made to identify these people. Our investigation is proceeding at a fast pace,” Sasidharan said. Meanwhile, a woman from Vennala, who also bought chicken shawarma from Le Hayat on October 18, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. She sought medical assistance following constant vomiting and headache and was later diagnosed with food poisoning. Rahul, who worked for a company in the Cochin Special Economic Zone, ordered shawarma from the restaurant online. After consuming the food, he felt discomfort and approached a hospital in Kakkanad. However, within a few days, his health condition deteriorated and he died on October 25. Authorities have closed down the eatery as part of the investigation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp