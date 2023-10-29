Home States Kerala

New order puts an end to all-women polling booths in Kerala's Eriyadu

According to Rajan, arranging women-only booths and making them come for the polling have become a hectic task these days.

Published: 29th October 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Polling booths exclusively for women, a seemingly novel idea to encourage women voters to exercise their franchise in the elections, will be a thing of the past in Eriyadu panchayat. The panchayat has been setting up women-only polling booths for the past many years. With the Election Commission’s new order, the decades-old practice will come to an end. 

The practice started in 1948, when ballot election was introduced in Kerala. “It is learned that Eriyadu and Azhikode regions had a vast Muslim population at that time. The exclusive women booths were set up in Eriyad panchayat to encourage more Muslim women to cast their votes. It was a hit that time and the tradition continued since then. We have heard that a similar system was followed in Kashmir, which the poll panel later discontinued,” said panchayat president K P Rajan. 

For the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Eriyadu panchayat had about 21 exclusive women booths and reported around 85% polling. While there were exclusive women booths for the panchayat elections in 2016, the system was stopped later. 

According to Rajan, arranging women-only booths and making them come for the polling have become a hectic task these days.

“There have been many instances in which a husband and wife get allocated to booths in two different corners of the panchayat due to the presence of women-only booths.

Often, the women decide not to cast their vote in such scenarios. Also, since people are progressive these days, the women-only booths serve no purpose,” said Rajan, adding that political parties too sought the merging of women-only booths as scrutinising the voters’ list turns laborious. 

The panchayat usually has 45 booths. However, as women-only and general booths will be merged, there will be four fewer polling booths in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women voters Polling booth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp