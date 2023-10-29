Southern Rly announces additional coaches for eight trains to clear rush of passengers in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has announced additional coaches for eight trains in the wake of heavy rush. The railway had faced severe criticism from passengers for lack of coaches and also on the delay in the running of trains.

New coaches

Train No 16304 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Junction Vanchinad Express has been augmented with a second-class general seating coach from October 28.

Train No 16305 Ernakulam Junction Kannur Intercity Express will be augmented with a second-class general seating coach with effect from October 29.

Train No 16308 Kannur- Alappuzha Executive Express will be augmented with a second-class general seating coach from October 30.

Train No 16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express will be augmented with a second-class general seating coach from October 30.

Train No 16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express will be augmented with a second-class general seating coach from October 31.

Train No 16303 Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinad Express will be augmented with a second-class general seating coach from November 1.

Train No 16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shoranur Junction Venad Express will be augmented with a second-class general seating coach from October 30.

Train No 16301 Shoranur Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express will be augmented with a second-class general seating coach from October 30.

Late running of trains

The Friends on Rails, an association of rail passengers, has flayed the clarification of the Railways that services were not being delayed for the smooth running of the Vande Bharat Express. The association said the Railways was misleading people by claiming that the Venad Express was running with more speed. The train reaches the Kottayam and Tripunithura stations late. The association urged the Railways to reschedule the departure of Venad Express from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:15 am. The departure of Vande Bharat from Thiruvananthapuram should be rescheduled to 5:10 am.

