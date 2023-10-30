At 69, Paulettan is Kerala’s poster boy for marathons  

Ameena Mehrin PH By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Paul Padinjarekara is nearing 69 years. However, the Maradu native shows no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, the retired civil engineer from Cochin Port Trust ran the Spice Coast Marathon, winning the 65+ age group, clocking in at 5 hours and 3 minutes.

Paulettan, as Paul is fondly called, took an interest in marathons post-retirement at age 60. In the eight years since his debut run in 2014, Paul has run an impressive 29,000km. Sunday’s marathon was his 141st. The number includes 39 ultra-marathons, in which the distance to be covered is more than the standard 42.2km. The sexagenarian has also run 332 half marathons.

Paul credits the 16-km-long walks he undertook between his home at Neendanpara, a small village on the border of Ernakulam and Idukki districts, and his school as a child for his stamina. “I believe the daily 16km treks might have laid the foundation for my enduring stamina,” he said. The routine faded as he started working, and it was only post-retirement that Paul recognised his passion for running.

The longest stretch he covered was 210 km, during the Hennoor Bamboo Ultra Marathon in 2019 at age 66. To mark his 100th marathon in November 2021, he ran the same route, but was this time joined by around 300 runners from around the country who came to show their support. On his 62nd birthday in December 2016, Paul ran 62 miles, or roughly 100 km. The feat gained him popularity among other runners.

Paul: Sound body & mind essential to lead joyful life

Paul said he celebrated his 68th birthday by completing his 300th half-marathon in Tripunithara. “About 200 runners joined me to show their love and support,” he said. ‘Soles of Cochin,’ a group of runners from across India, played a pivotal role in motivating enthusiasts like Paul.

“Their consistent runs and training sessions have provided an invaluable boost, propelling me forward,” he said. His unwavering passion has made him an inspiration for many. There are advantages to running too, Paul said. “A sound body and mind are essential to lead a joyful life.

Merely eating healthy and praying aren’t sufficient. You should push yourself to do any sort of physical activity. Set your mind and get out of your house. One step at a time, one foot after the other, convince your mind, and that’s how you start your journey,” he said. Ramesh Kanjilimadhom, the president of Soles of Cochin, awarded the memento to Paulettan after Sunday’s run.

