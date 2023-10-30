Girl drowns on her way to school after boat collision in Kumarakom, grandpa rescues younger sister

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 13-year-old girl on her way to school drowned when the country boat she was traveling in was struck by a passenger boat of the State Water Transport Department near Kumarakom on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anaswara, the daughter of Ratheesh and Reshma from Vazheparambil house in Kareemadom in Aymanam grama panchayat.

The accident took place around 8:15 a.m. at Pennarthodu stream in Kareemadom, while Anaswara was on her way to school with her mother and younger sister.

The boat was being rowed by her grandfather, Mohanan.

According to the police, the country boat capsized upon impact with the passenger boat, which was travelling from Cheepunkal to Maniyaparamb.

While Mohanan and Reshma were able to rescue Anaswara's sister, Anaswara tragically drowned.

The Fire Safety and Rescue forces from Kottayam recovered her body after nearly four hours.

Following the accident, district Collector V Vigneswari has ordered an inquiry under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act.

The inquiry will be conducted by the SWTD director, who is required to submit a report within seven days.

Additionally, the Kottayam RDO has been instructed to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOTTAYAM: A 13-year-old girl on her way to school drowned when the country boat she was traveling in was struck by a passenger boat of the State Water Transport Department near Kumarakom on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Anaswara, the daughter of Ratheesh and Reshma from Vazheparambil house in Kareemadom in Aymanam grama panchayat. The accident took place around 8:15 a.m. at Pennarthodu stream in Kareemadom, while Anaswara was on her way to school with her mother and younger sister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The boat was being rowed by her grandfather, Mohanan. According to the police, the country boat capsized upon impact with the passenger boat, which was travelling from Cheepunkal to Maniyaparamb. While Mohanan and Reshma were able to rescue Anaswara's sister, Anaswara tragically drowned. The Fire Safety and Rescue forces from Kottayam recovered her body after nearly four hours. Following the accident, district Collector V Vigneswari has ordered an inquiry under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act. The inquiry will be conducted by the SWTD director, who is required to submit a report within seven days. Additionally, the Kottayam RDO has been instructed to conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp