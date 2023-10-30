Kalamassery blasts: Condition of five injured remains critical

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The condition of five persons who were seriously injured in the Kalamassery blast remains critical. Of them, the condition of two persons admitted to Kalamassery Medical College and Rajagiri Hospital remains very critical. A total of 52 people sought treatment at various hospitals following injuries.

Seventeen people have been admitted to intensive care units, and 14 individuals with minor injuries have been shifted to either rooms or wards. Those with minor injuries were given treatment and medicines and discharged from hospitals on Sunday itself.

Health Minister, Veena George, said that a medical board has been constituted to provide expert medical care to the injured. “To provide better treatment, a 14-member medical board has been constituted. It includes the director of health services and specialist doctors from Kottayam, Thrissur and Kalamassery Medical Colleges,” she said. The health department has opened a control room at the district medical office. Helpline number - 0484-2360802, 7907642736.

