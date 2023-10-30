Kalamassery blasts: Prompt action turns faithful into saviours 

Arun M By

Express News Service

KALAMASSERY: After the initial shock had died down, many of the survivors of the serial blasts, that disrupted a Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting at Kalamassery Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, turned rescue workers. Their presence of mind and quick thinking helped in their efforts.

Antony Kattiparambil, from Edappally, carried a 15-year-old boy who sustained severe burn injuries into the car of another attendee and rushed him to the nearby Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. Antony soon returned, to pick up from where he left off.

“We were all deep in prayer. This was followed by a video song, marking the beginning of the session. The blasts occurred a few minutes before the prayer ended. We panicked. I saw a boy standing a few metres apart catch fire. I immediately shifted him into a car and then to the Kalamassery MCH,” said Antony.

Following the blasts, people rushed out leaving behind their belongings. “I was alone. All the others were evacuated through the six doors of the convention centre. This averted a major tragedy,” he added. Antony A A, from Kakkanad, who attended the meeting with his wife Hena and sons Austin and Alex, was the first to inform the police. “I had the number of the Kalamassery police station. I immediately alerted them to the incident. I then called 100 and alerted the control room. I received a callback from the control room asking whether law enforcement teams had arrived at the spot,” he said.

Despite the composure, Antony is yet to completely emerge from the shock. The blasts occurred less than 10m from where he was sitting. “Everyone panicked and rushed out of the hall. Some fell. Many ran over my kids who also fell in the melee. However, there were no serious injuries,” he added.

Believers had assembled in the hall by 9:20 am. According to Antony, there were more than 2,500 persons in the hall at the time of the blasts. “There were three successive explosions. The huge sound and fire were alarming,” added Antony, who was active in supplying drinking water and other essentials to those stranded outside the convention centre.

