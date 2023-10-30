Kalamassery blasts: Police register case under anti-terror law

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have invoked charges under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case related to the blasts at the convention centre where a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting was being held in Kalamassery. The blasts claimed the lives of two individuals and left over 50 people injured. The decision was made following a zero FIR registered at the Kalamassery Police station, which was based on the statement given by an Edappally native and member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses church, who was injured and admitted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College.

The FIR has been filed under UAPA section 16(1)(A) for a terrorist act resulting in the death of persons, Explosive Substances Act section 3(a) for endangering life and causing serious injuries by any explosive substances or explosion, IPC sections 302 for murder, and section 307 for attempt to murder.

The FIR refrains from naming any accused individuals as it was based solely on the statement of the witness in the case. The Kerala police is in consultation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to determine whether they will take over the investigation, considering the invocation of the UAPA and Explosive Substances Act in the case.

According to the FIR, the explosions occurred at the centre of the convention hall, first at 9.30 am and the second, 10 seconds later. The explosions were carried out with the intention to challenge the integrity and security of the nation and endanger human lives. The convention was organised for the MY 6 zone of the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, which has a presence in 230 countries, with over 30,000 believers in Kerala.

