Kerala police record statement of woman journalist

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have intensified the investigation against actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi based on a complaint filed by a woman journalist. Suresh Gopi allegedly behaved inappropriately with the journalist during a media interaction in Kozhikode on Friday. It was reported that he placed his hand on the journalist’s shoulder while responding to her query about his candidature in Thrissur.

The journalist filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner on Saturday. The case was shifted to Nadakkavu police and the police registered a case under Section 354A of IPC. On Sunday, the police recorded a comprehensive statement from the complainant, which lasted for about an hour. The details of the complaint were reiterated in the journalist’s statement.

The police visited the private hotel in Kozhikode where the incident occurred and collected evidence. They plan to review the footage of the press conference and take statements from other journalists and witnesses who were present during the media briefing.

The actor-turned-politician issued an apology on Facebook on Saturday for the alleged misconduct with the journalist. Despite this, the complainant has proceeded with legal action against him. P Satheedevi, the Chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, has directed the Kozhikode police commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a report within 15 days.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: The police have intensified the investigation against actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi based on a complaint filed by a woman journalist. Suresh Gopi allegedly behaved inappropriately with the journalist during a media interaction in Kozhikode on Friday. It was reported that he placed his hand on the journalist’s shoulder while responding to her query about his candidature in Thrissur. The journalist filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner on Saturday. The case was shifted to Nadakkavu police and the police registered a case under Section 354A of IPC. On Sunday, the police recorded a comprehensive statement from the complainant, which lasted for about an hour. The details of the complaint were reiterated in the journalist’s statement. The police visited the private hotel in Kozhikode where the incident occurred and collected evidence. They plan to review the footage of the press conference and take statements from other journalists and witnesses who were present during the media briefing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The actor-turned-politician issued an apology on Facebook on Saturday for the alleged misconduct with the journalist. Despite this, the complainant has proceeded with legal action against him. P Satheedevi, the Chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, has directed the Kozhikode police commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a report within 15 days. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp