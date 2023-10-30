Man arrested for 'communally inflammatory' social media post after Kalamassery blast

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Kerala police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old Kozhencherry native from Kakkanad in Ernakulam for allegedly posting communally inflammatory social media posts he made following the multiple blasts at the Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery.

The Pathanamthitta police said that the arrested have been identified as Riva Philip. He was arrested after the police registered the case as per the IPC 153 against the man after his post on Facebook.

The police said that a case had been registered against him following an SDPI leader lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. The accused person has a job in Kochi and a detailed inquiry is on into the incident.

At the same time, Riva Philip posted an apology on his Facebook account on Monday evening before his arrest.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta district police chief V Ajith said those conducting public religious ceremonies and programmes in the district should inform the police in advance. These directions have been issued in the wake of the Kalamassery bomb blast. “The religious ceremonies, meetings, festival programmes, and religious organizations’ programmes should be informed to SHOs concerned in advance. These directions are also applicable to conventions, religious sermons, and various gatherings of people. If such programmes are organized without the knowledge or permission of the police, strict legal action will be taken against the organizers of such programmes.

