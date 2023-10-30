Home States Kerala

Security beefed up at religious places, malls in Kerala

Additional police officers will be deployed at city junctions to monitor people’s movements, further enhancing security.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Personnel taking stock of the situation at Zamra International Convention Centre at Kalamassery the ground zero of the triple blast incident. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Security has been beefed up across the state, including shopping malls, convention centres, places of worship and railway stations, following the blasts at Kalamassery.

“Special attention will be given to places where the public gathers in large numbers. More police officers will be deployed in the city to monitor the movement of people,” said a senior police officer. An order issued by ADGP (Law and Order) to all IGs, DIGs, and SPs asked them to heighten surveillance at places where the public gathers in large numbers. Further, the police have been asked to conduct round-the-clock patrolling at all important places.

Security has been tightened at the border areas, too. The police have also been asked to conduct comprehensive anti-sabotage checks at crucial locations, with special focus on malls, markets, convention centres, cinema theatres, bus and railway stations, tourist destinations, and places of worship. Additional police officers will be deployed at city junctions to monitor people’s movements, further enhancing security.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp