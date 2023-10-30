Security beefed up at religious places, malls in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Security has been beefed up across the state, including shopping malls, convention centres, places of worship and railway stations, following the blasts at Kalamassery.

“Special attention will be given to places where the public gathers in large numbers. More police officers will be deployed in the city to monitor the movement of people,” said a senior police officer. An order issued by ADGP (Law and Order) to all IGs, DIGs, and SPs asked them to heighten surveillance at places where the public gathers in large numbers. Further, the police have been asked to conduct round-the-clock patrolling at all important places.

Security has been tightened at the border areas, too. The police have also been asked to conduct comprehensive anti-sabotage checks at crucial locations, with special focus on malls, markets, convention centres, cinema theatres, bus and railway stations, tourist destinations, and places of worship. Additional police officers will be deployed at city junctions to monitor people’s movements, further enhancing security.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Security has been beefed up across the state, including shopping malls, convention centres, places of worship and railway stations, following the blasts at Kalamassery. “Special attention will be given to places where the public gathers in large numbers. More police officers will be deployed in the city to monitor the movement of people,” said a senior police officer. An order issued by ADGP (Law and Order) to all IGs, DIGs, and SPs asked them to heighten surveillance at places where the public gathers in large numbers. Further, the police have been asked to conduct round-the-clock patrolling at all important places. Security has been tightened at the border areas, too. The police have also been asked to conduct comprehensive anti-sabotage checks at crucial locations, with special focus on malls, markets, convention centres, cinema theatres, bus and railway stations, tourist destinations, and places of worship. Additional police officers will be deployed at city junctions to monitor people’s movements, further enhancing security.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp