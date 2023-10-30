Home States Kerala

Special team constituted to probe explosions, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM has called an all-party meeting at 10am on Monday morning to discuss the issue. More details about the blasts are expected by then, he said.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special investigation team has been constituted to probe Sunday’s Kalamassery blasts that left two persons killed and over 50 injured, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
The team consists of 21 officers led by ADGP Law and Order M R Ajithkumar, Pinarayi told reporters. Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sashidharan is the investigating officer. 

The CM has called an all-party meeting at 10 am on Monday morning to discuss the issue. More details about the blasts are expected by then, he said. Terming the incident “unfortunate”, he said perpetrators will not be spared. 

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the way the media handled the news about the blast. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Pinarayi on the situation after the blasts. Pinarayi who was in New Delhi to attend the CPM central secretariat meeting directed Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan to rush to Kalamassery and take stock of the situation.

The CM reached Thiruvananthapuram by Sunday evening. Meanwhile, a team comprising members of NIA and National Security Guard has been asked to conduct a probe into the incident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery blasts investigating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp