Special team constituted to probe explosions, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special investigation team has been constituted to probe Sunday’s Kalamassery blasts that left two persons killed and over 50 injured, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The team consists of 21 officers led by ADGP Law and Order M R Ajithkumar, Pinarayi told reporters. Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sashidharan is the investigating officer.

The CM has called an all-party meeting at 10 am on Monday morning to discuss the issue. More details about the blasts are expected by then, he said. Terming the incident “unfortunate”, he said perpetrators will not be spared.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the way the media handled the news about the blast. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic talks with Pinarayi on the situation after the blasts. Pinarayi who was in New Delhi to attend the CPM central secretariat meeting directed Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan to rush to Kalamassery and take stock of the situation.

The CM reached Thiruvananthapuram by Sunday evening. Meanwhile, a team comprising members of NIA and National Security Guard has been asked to conduct a probe into the incident.

