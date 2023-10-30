UDF, LDF join forces to foil BJP’s blame game

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a move by the BJP to train its guns on them over Sunday’s blasts in Kochi, the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF on Sunday chose to up the ante. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the charge, as he came down heavily on remarks by “a Union minister” blaming the explosions at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention on his government’s “brazen appeasement politics”.

Coming down heavily on the minister, without naming him, the CM said there were attempts by a few sections to communalise and politicise the issue. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took to social media to slam the appeasement politics of the Congress and the CPM, which he said “will always be borne by innocents of all communities”.

“How can a person holding a responsible position make such a communal statement? Even the central agencies have arrived to investigate the incident. On what information is he basing such a statement?” asked Pinarayi. The CM added that strong legal action will be initiated against false propaganda.

The CPM state secretariat termed Sunday’s blasts as an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the state, while calling for caution against such moves. In an apparent reference to political statements from various corners, the party secretariat warned that caution should be exercised against attempts to use such incidents to destabilise the Left government.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan warned the public against spreading rumours and arriving at conclusions before police have completed their investigation. CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran said that when the entire state stands united for world peace by expressing solidarity with Palestine, such moves to shatter the peaceful atmosphere should be opposed. He said those trying to spread hate campaigns should be isolated. “People should not fall for such misleading campaigns,” Kanam added.

Pinarayi also unleashed a scathing attack on the political campaign over the blast. “Venomous people will always spew venom. That is in their interests. The statement made by a Union minister has a communal angle. Those along with him have also made similar statements. Those occupying the position of ministers should show due respect to investigation agencies,” the CM said.

“Though Kerala police are now probing the incident, central agencies have also come to the spot. In such an incident, this section of people are indulging in campaigns, with a pre-determined stance, targeting certain sections. It’s part of their communal approach. Kerala will not stand with them,” said Pinarayi. The CM questioned on what basis do they target some sections.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala extended his wholehearted support to the LDF government in tackling the crisis following the blasts, that left two dead. Condemning the attack, Chennithala urged the LDF government to bring the guilty to book. “In a civilised society there is no place for hatred and violence,” Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the Kalamassery blasts were the result of a “lack of vigilance” on the part of the LDF government. “There has been a serious failure on the side of the home department and intelligence,” said Sudhakaran.

Blast triggered by IED, says DGP

Kochi: Kerala police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib said that the preliminary investigations at the blast site in Kalamassery have confirmed that it was triggered by an IED and said those behind the attack would be brought to the book.”We will find out who’s behind this and will take stringent action. I also request no provocative posts be put on social media,” he said.

Unfortunate victims

Kumari, 53, a native of Kaliyar in Idukki, who had been undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery with 90% burns, died around 7.30 pm on Sunday. She didn’t respond to medications since her admission.

The police have revealed the identity of the first person who died in the blast. The deceased is Liyona Poulose, 60, wife of Poulose, Puliyaan House at Iringol, Perumbavoor. One of her neighbours who approached the police confirmed her identity after identifying her ring. Her daughter, who is abroad now, will reach Kochi to identify the body. As per report, Liyona attended three days of prayers alone.

