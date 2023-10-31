7.7 acres of land in Kerala's Chinnakkanal reclaimed

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The special task force deployed by the state government to oversee the removal of encroachments in the district recovered 7.7 acres of land in Chinnakkanal on Monday. The action comes amid allegations that the evictions were targeting only common people while turning a blind eye to large-scale encroachments.

The team of officials led by Idukki sub-collector Arun S Nair began the eviction proceedings in the morning and affixed a board in the area to notify that the land belongs to the government. As per sources with the revenue department, Tissan Thachankary had illegally possessed 7.7 acres of land adjacent to the catering college he runs in Chinnakkanal. He even built a boys hostel on the land. Officials have issued a notice to vacate the hostel building within 30 days.

Though media persons and people’s representatives rushed to the spot upon hearing about the eviction proceedings, the task force members did not allow them to enter the compound. Responding to this act by the revenue team, Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sreekumar said the department was taking different stands on common people and large-scale encroachers.

“When the common people were evicted, the proceedings were held with great fanfare and media attention. However, when it came to a large encroachment, the media and the people’s representatives were asked to stand like a scarecrow in front of the college gate,” he said.

Evictions so far According to the district administration, the task force, since the drive began on October 19, reclaimed 240.41 acres of government land in the district. This includes 224.21 acres at the Anaviratty village in Devikulam taluk, 5.55 acres in Chinnakkanal, 2.20 acres near Cement Palam, and 75 cents of land in Pallivasal.

“The eviction proceedings will continue in the coming days as well. However, it will be carried out only after checking whether the occupants have the right to get a title deed for the land,” said District Collector Sheeba George. Meanwhile, CPM district secretary C V Varghese alleged that the district collector, by targeting common people, was trying to create an anti-LDF sentiment among the public.

“When poor farmers are mercilessly being evicted from their land, large-scale encroachers, who have illegally occupied 300 acres of land, remain unaffected. There are 28 large-scale encroachments in the district. But the officials proceed only with poor settlers,” he said.

