Home States Kerala

Avoid promoting other organisations: TDB  directs advisory panel

The committees should submit the draft of all materials for public release to the Devaswom board officer concerned. It can be printed only if the officer gives his sanction in writing.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), asks committees not to use the symbols or slogans of colour codes of other organisations in the posters or any other publicity material printed by them. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is taking earnest measures to bring in more accountability, transparency and fairness in the functioning of temple advisory committees. The latest is an order preventing the committees from promoting community organisations and political parties. The order asks committees not to use the symbols or slogans of colour codes of other organisations in the posters or any other publicity material printed by them. 

The committees should submit the draft of all materials for public release to the Devaswom board officer concerned. It can be printed only if the officer gives his sanction in writing. The committees have been barred from using emblems of the board in printed materials. They include letter pads, notices, receipts, souvenirs, and directories. They should not appear as the document issued by the government. The image of the presiding deity of the temple can be used if required. 

Earlier, the TDB had asked the committees to follow standard accounting procedures. They were asked to submit account statements on all events within 15 days of conclusion. It was applicable for annual festivals, and events like sapthaham and navaham. The statement is to be submitted to the administrative office or sub-group officer concerned. 

Expenses above Rs 50,000 made without obtaining competitive tenders should have the sanction of both the president and secretary of the committee. Original copy of the GST bill should be kept for notice, coupon and flex printing. Payment vouchers should clearly state the identity of the receiving party.  Guidelines for periodical audits were also issued. Restriction was issued on fund collection and donation drives. Committees were asked to get coupons stamped by the board’s assistant devaswom commissioner and maintain a register on its distribution.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDB temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp