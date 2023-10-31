Avoid promoting other organisations: TDB  directs advisory panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is taking earnest measures to bring in more accountability, transparency and fairness in the functioning of temple advisory committees. The latest is an order preventing the committees from promoting community organisations and political parties. The order asks committees not to use the symbols or slogans of colour codes of other organisations in the posters or any other publicity material printed by them.

The committees should submit the draft of all materials for public release to the Devaswom board officer concerned. It can be printed only if the officer gives his sanction in writing. The committees have been barred from using emblems of the board in printed materials. They include letter pads, notices, receipts, souvenirs, and directories. They should not appear as the document issued by the government. The image of the presiding deity of the temple can be used if required.

Earlier, the TDB had asked the committees to follow standard accounting procedures. They were asked to submit account statements on all events within 15 days of conclusion. It was applicable for annual festivals, and events like sapthaham and navaham. The statement is to be submitted to the administrative office or sub-group officer concerned.

Expenses above Rs 50,000 made without obtaining competitive tenders should have the sanction of both the president and secretary of the committee. Original copy of the GST bill should be kept for notice, coupon and flex printing. Payment vouchers should clearly state the identity of the receiving party. Guidelines for periodical audits were also issued. Restriction was issued on fund collection and donation drives. Committees were asked to get coupons stamped by the board’s assistant devaswom commissioner and maintain a register on its distribution.

