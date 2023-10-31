Despite PESO, police directive, fuel is still sold in bottles, cans in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the lessons from the Elathur train arson incident are yet to be learnt. The petrol used to trigger fires along with Sunday’s blasts in Kalamassery was collected in bottles from fuel stations within the city. Fears for the safety of their employees and outlets at times force dealers to sell fuel to customers arriving with bottles and cans, say traders.

Following the rise in arson incidents, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a central government body, directed all pump owners in the country to refrain from dispensing petrol in bottles. Following the incident on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express on April 2, Kerala police also asked pumps not to not sell fuel in bottles and cans.

“Although there is no rule against issuing petrol in bottles, there are directions from PESO in this regard. The petrol that set off fires following the blasts resulted in the casualties on Sunday. Our investigation revealed the accused, Dominic Martin, collected petrol for the purpose from fuel pumps. We are collecting details of the outlets.

After the Elathur incident, all petrol pumps in Kochi were given directions against selling fuel in bottles. It seems the directive has been flouted. An investigation will be conducted in this regard,” a senior police officer said.

Tommy Thomas, president of All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders, said all its members were directed against selling petrol in bottles. He said the matter was first raised with police by the association.

