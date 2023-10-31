Hill highway will help in devpt of tourist centres, says Minister Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the hill highway would be helpful for the development of tourist centres. He was speaking after inaugurating the construction of the hill highway from Thalayadu to Malappuram on Kattipara panchayat office premises. The minister said the highway would also improve the social and economic development of the region.

At present, 683km of hill highway has been completed in the state. This is 50 per cent of the total work. In addition to this, 293km of the hill highway work is in progress. The minister added that the government would ensure to complete the hill highway work by 2026. He further said that intervention would be made to complete the work of the reach from Thalayadu to Malappuram, by mid-2025. The construction cost for this reach will be Rs 50 crore.

Out of the total nine reaches, construction work has begun on three reaches. Riyas added that the reach in Kodenchery Kakadampoyil has reached its final stage. The hill highway passes through Panangad, Kattipara and Puthupadi panchayats in the district

