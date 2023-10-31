Kalamassery blasts: DNA test to be conducted to confirm victim’s identity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health condition of four persons admitted to hospitals after the blast at the Zamra Convention Centre continues to be critical. 45-year-old Saly Pradeepan and Praveen are surviving with ventilator support at Aster Medcity. The condition of Molly Joy, with above 60 per cent burns, admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, is also serious.

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers Veena George, P Rajeeve, K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and V Abdurahman visited various hospitals and interacted with the patients and their relatives.

A total of 12 persons were admitted to ICU. Amal, a 28-year-old Thanipuzha native, was shifted to Kottayam Medical College for expert treatment and surgery. Other patients with minor injuries left hospitals after treatment.

The body of 53-year-old Kumari, of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, was released to the relatives after post-mortem procedures. The mother and brother of Libna, who died in the morning at Ernakulam Medical College, are in ventilator support at Aster Medcity. So we are not releasing her body to the relatives. Post-mortem of Liyona Poulose will be conducted only after the DNA test result is out,” said a top official with Ernakulam Medical College.

Liyona’s post-mortem could not be conducted as her relatives could not identify her body. The health minister said that the DNA of Babu Paul, the son of Liyona who died on the spot, will be tested. “As the body of the deceased is fully burnt, her son could not identify her. So, a DNA test will be carried out for confirmation. The postmortem examination will be conducted once her identity is confirmed,” the minister said.

