Kalamassery blasts: Investigation exploring all angles, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“Dominic Martin has confessed to the crime, but the special team led by an ADGP is probing whether there are angles beyond his confession.

Published: 31st October 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and ministers at Kalamassery MCH after visiting the injured persons | A Sanesh

KOCHI: Expressing satisfaction over the progress in the investigation into the Kalamassery blast, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the police are exploring possibilities of other angles in the incident which left three people dead and 51 injured. 

Dominic Martin has confessed to the crime, but the special team led by an ADGP is probing whether there are angles beyond his confession. Members of the anti-terror squad and fingerprint experts are part of the team. Senior officers including the DGP are camping in Kochi and leading the probe. We can comment on other angles only based on the progress of the investigation, but it is not a closed chapter,” he told reporters at Kochi airport. 

‘Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s statement venomous’
Reiterating his statement that Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was spewing communal venom, Pinarayi said his statement was extremely venomous. He had stated that the Kerala government was responsible for the incident because it had permitted head of terror organisation Hamas to address a meeting. Regarding the allegation that a Palestinian fighter had addressed a meeting organised by Solidarity in Malappuram, he said the police would check whether there are violations.

