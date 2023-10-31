Home States Kerala

Kalamassery blasts: Memory of 12-year-old Libna’s letter leaves teacher inconsolable

Published: 31st October 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 KOCHI: Never in her 34 years as a teacher had Bindu V S received such a heartfelt expression of love from her students. But now the memory of the 12-year-old who wrote the loving letter weighs heavily on her. Holding the letter close to her heart, the teacher of Neeleswaram SNDP School, in Malayattoor, remembered Libna Pradeep, who died on Monday, after succumbing to injuries she sustained in the blasts at the Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting on Sunday.  

“She was like an angel. A calm and quiet child who never quarrelled with anyone,” says Bindu. Libna was academically proficient, amiable, a class leader... a teachers’ favourite. Explaining the letter, Bindu says, “It so happened that I had to go on two weeks’ leave due to ill health. I announced it in the classroom, leaving the students sad. Libna personally asked me to stay. However, I convinced them about my necessity.”

But, a week into her medical leave, Bindu was in for a pleasant surprise. “I received a letter via post. I was surprised to see the sweetly worded letter that was sent by my students of Class VII. Though it was a joint effort by all the students in the class, it was Libna who penned the letter.

The letter was an expression of their love for me. I will cherish it forever. It is the last thing that my little angel presented me,” says the distraught teacher. It will be hard to come to terms with the fact that Libna is no more, says Bindu. “Her friends and classmates are inconsolable. We won’t be able to see that little angel anymore,” she added.

