Home States Kerala

Kalamassery blasts: NIA and IB question Dominic Martin twice

To verify his links in Dubai and his internet activities, NIA and IB officials questioned him again at Kalamassery AR camp on Monday morning.

Published: 31st October 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

NSG commandos inspecting the blast site at Zamra International Convention Centre at Kalamassery | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), questioned Kalamassery blast accused Dominic Martin twice, on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, explosives experts with the National Security Guard (NSG) examined the remnants of IEDs at the convention centre in Kalamassery where the blasts occurred on Sunday.

To verify his links in Dubai and his internet activities, NIA and IB officials questioned him again at Kalamassery AR camp on Monday morning. The national agencies were also given access to CCTV footage collected by the police as part of the investigation.

NSG checked the traces of explosives found in the hall. They also checked the vehicles parked on the compound of the convention centre before returning to New Delhi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery blast Dominic Martin NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp