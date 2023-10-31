Kalamassery blasts: NIA and IB question Dominic Martin twice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), questioned Kalamassery blast accused Dominic Martin twice, on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, explosives experts with the National Security Guard (NSG) examined the remnants of IEDs at the convention centre in Kalamassery where the blasts occurred on Sunday.

To verify his links in Dubai and his internet activities, NIA and IB officials questioned him again at Kalamassery AR camp on Monday morning. The national agencies were also given access to CCTV footage collected by the police as part of the investigation.

NSG checked the traces of explosives found in the hall. They also checked the vehicles parked on the compound of the convention centre before returning to New Delhi.

