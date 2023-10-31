Kalamassery blast suspect shot videos, kept receipts of IED component buys

Anilkumar T and Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dominic Martin, the main suspect in the blasts during a prayer meet of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kochi on Sunday that left three dead, shot videos of his visits to the shops from where he procured the materials to make the IEDs, the police have found. He also preserved the receipts of all the purchases, they said.

The police recorded Martin’s arrest on Monday evening, 28 hours after he surrendered claiming responsibility for the explosions at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery. He has been charged under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, besides The Explosives Act, 1884, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Two women, Liyona Poulose, 60, of Perumbavoor, and Kumari, 53, of Kaliyar in Idukki, died following the blast on Sunday, while the third victim, 12-year-old Libna, succumbed to burns on Monday. Martin’s mother-in-law and some relatives were among the 2,500-odd participants of the prayer meeting.

“We collected some evidence from the crime scene and the accused, but they need to be verified. Since it was a bomb blast, national agencies are involved in the probe. We cannot record arrests in such cases within a few hours; some procedures need to be followed. Moreover, it’s a very sensitive case,” said a source.

Kochi commissioner A Akbar said the probe team was checking the involvement of others. “From the statement of the accused and other circumstantial evidence, it is found Martin committed the crime. Whether he was helped by anyone will be part of the detailed probe,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the probe. A group comprising officers of the NIA, National Security Guard, Intelligence Bureau, and the police’s special investigation team questioned Martin — to no success — to check whether he had any other motives besides what he claimed in the Facebook Live video that he posted before surrendering. He had cited his anger towards the Christian group for not heeding his words as the motive.

The police also visited the places Martin went to purchase the components for the IEDs, and are learnt to have collected CCTV footage of his movement. They raided his rented house in Thammanam, but did not find any trace of evidence. A source said the police believe he prepared the IEDs in his apartment in Athani that he had rented out to employees of KAMCO. “Since the employees would be at work during the day, Martin would visit the apartment on the pretext of painting and repair work. The preparation and testing of IEDs may have been done there,” said a source.

Spent 15 mins in hotel to upload video

The police also identified the lodge in Thrissur where Martin uploaded the FB Live video. He had checked in around 10:45 am and left within 15 minutes. “Martin booked the room just to upload the video. He checked into room 410 by 10:45 am and checked out around 11 am.

Since he spent just 15 minutes, we asked him the reason. He said his family member had met with an accident, and that he had to go there immediately,” said the manager of Miracle Residency in Koratty.

Man held over communal post

The Pathanamthitta police arrested a 44-year-old over a communally provocative social media post made following the blasts. Kozhencherry native Riva Philip was arrested on the complaint of an SDPI leader | P4

