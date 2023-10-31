Maoists fire shots at forest watchers in Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Following the unexpected Maoist attack on forest watchers at Chavachi in Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, police and Thunderbolt have beefed up security in the region. It was on Monday afternoon that a five-member Maoist gang fired shots at three forest watchers, Ebin, Sijo and Bobus, of Naru forest station. The three watchers are temporary employees of Narikkadavu forest station. They were on their way to the camp shed at Ambalappara from Narikkadavu forest station when the incident happened. As they crossed the camp shed at Chavachi and moved 100 m ahead, they saw the Maoists who were coming towards them, near Kudakan river.

Shocked to see forest watchers face to face, the Maoists tried to flee the place leaving camping materials and food. As they were retreating, they fired some shots at forest watchers. The forest watchers ran away and reached Narikkadavu forest station, which is around 4 km away from Chavachi, to report to the officials at the station regarding the incident.

Soon, a team of senior forest officials, reached Valayanchal and recorded statements from the three watchers. Following the incident, an alert has been issued to the people of Aralam and nearby areas. Police and Thunderbolt have started searching the region for the Maoists.

