Home States Kerala

Maoists fire shots at forest watchers in Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala

Shocked to see forest watchers face to face, the Maoists tried to flee the place leaving camping materials and food.

Published: 31st October 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Following the unexpected Maoist attack on forest watchers at Chavachi in Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, police and Thunderbolt have beefed up security in the region. It was on Monday afternoon that a five-member Maoist gang fired shots at three forest watchers, Ebin, Sijo and Bobus, of Naru forest station. The three watchers are temporary employees of Narikkadavu forest station. They were on their way to the camp shed at Ambalappara from Narikkadavu forest station when the incident happened. As they crossed the camp shed at Chavachi and moved 100 m ahead, they saw the Maoists who were coming towards them, near Kudakan river.

Shocked to see forest watchers face to face, the Maoists tried to flee the place leaving camping materials and food. As they were retreating, they fired some shots at forest watchers. The forest watchers ran away and reached Narikkadavu forest station, which is around 4 km away from Chavachi, to report to the officials at the station regarding the incident. 

Soon, a team of senior forest officials, reached Valayanchal and recorded statements from the three watchers.  Following the incident, an alert has been issued to the people of Aralam and nearby areas. Police and Thunderbolt have started searching the region for the Maoists. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp