Ragging: Four of VTM NSS College in Kerala suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four students of VTM NSS College, Dhanuvachapuram, in the district have been suspended by the college for allegedly ragging a junior student on the college campus last week. The suspended students are Vivek Krishnan, Aromal, Pranav, and Gopikrishnan, all final-year UG students.

The suspension order was issued by the college principal based on the findings in a report submitted by the college disciplinary committee. The suspension period is reportedly one week. The committee was earlier entrusted to investigate the incident.

As per the committee’s report, these four students had taken the first-year BA Economics student, B R Neeraj, to a secluded place in the college and assaulted him brutally. The accused students also stripped him and captured nude photos.

The Parassala police also registered a case invoking relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and ragging. The accused are likely to be summoned to the police station for further inquiry. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. A previous report said the students were ABVP activists and that they had manhandled the student for not attending a party.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four students of VTM NSS College, Dhanuvachapuram, in the district have been suspended by the college for allegedly ragging a junior student on the college campus last week. The suspended students are Vivek Krishnan, Aromal, Pranav, and Gopikrishnan, all final-year UG students. The suspension order was issued by the college principal based on the findings in a report submitted by the college disciplinary committee. The suspension period is reportedly one week. The committee was earlier entrusted to investigate the incident. As per the committee’s report, these four students had taken the first-year BA Economics student, B R Neeraj, to a secluded place in the college and assaulted him brutally. The accused students also stripped him and captured nude photos.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Parassala police also registered a case invoking relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and ragging. The accused are likely to be summoned to the police station for further inquiry. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. A previous report said the students were ABVP activists and that they had manhandled the student for not attending a party. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp