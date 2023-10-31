Home States Kerala

Ragging: Four of VTM NSS College in Kerala suspended

The suspension order was issued by the college principal based on the findings in a report submitted by the college disciplinary committee.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:01 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four students of VTM NSS College, Dhanuvachapuram, in the district have been suspended by the college for allegedly ragging a junior student on the college campus last week. The suspended students are Vivek Krishnan, Aromal, Pranav, and Gopikrishnan, all final-year UG students. 

As per the committee’s report, these four students had taken the first-year BA Economics student, B R Neeraj, to a secluded place in the college and assaulted him brutally. The accused students also stripped him and captured nude photos.

The Parassala police also registered a case invoking relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and ragging. The accused are likely to be summoned to the police station for further inquiry. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. A previous report said the students were ABVP activists and that they had manhandled the student for not attending a party.

