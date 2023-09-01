Chandy Oommen takes break for Guru Jayanthi

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Around 10 am, Vasudeva Karanavar grew impatient waiting for UDF candidate Chandy Oommen in front of SNDP Yogam Vakathanam branch. A block Congress secretary from Kayamkulam, Karanavar had arrived at Puthuppally nearly four hours earlier.

By the time the 62-year-old finished visiting Oommen Chandy’s tomb at St George Orthodox Church, Chandy Oommen had commenced his campaign for the day. So he chose to wait at Vakathanam. By 10.15 am, a car stopped and Oommen got down and walked towards the SNDP temple. Karanavar and others gathered around him. After offering prayers, Oommen spoke about Sree Narayana Guru. He later reached out to each person, requesting their support.

Despite electioneering quickly coming to a close, Oommen and the UDF took a break from active campaigning on Chathayam, the day of the birthday celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru. Oommen chose to meet followers of the Guru and participate in the Jayanthi celebrations held across the constituency. After visiting his father’s tomb at Puthuppally church, Oommen proceeded to visit SNDP Yogam centres, starting with Kadamuri. He also offered ‘Guru pooja’ at Thottakkad SNDP temple. Accompanied by his father’s aide, Surendran, Oommen visited Nedumattam and Nalunnakkal before arriving at Vakathanam.

“Guru gave the message of unity. He embraced the world with a great message: One caste, one religion and one god. I offer my prayers and respects to the great soul,” Oommen said while speaking at different SNDP centres.

At Thrikkothamangalam, DCC president Nattakom Suresh joined the group. After visiting Eravinalloor SNDP temple and meeting participants of the Chathayam day procession at Neelakandapadi, Manarcad, Oommen arrived at Ayarkunnam, where he was given a rousing reception by Kerala Congress workers, led by party chairman P J Joseph.

“We will ensure a record victory in this by-election. Kerala Congress workers will visit all houses and shops to achieve this aim,” Joseph said.

At Ayarkunnam, Oommen joined in the Kerala Congress party’s shop visit programme along with Joseph. Akhil Marar, of Bigg Boss fame, arrived at Ayarkunnam to offer his support to Oommen.

“Puthuppally would definitely stand with Chandy Oommen, son of a great leader who always had Kerala in his heart,” Marar said.

After lunch at Manjadi Siva Darshana temple, Oommen continued his visit to Yogam temples till late evening. Taking a break in the afternoon, he also attended Onam celebrations organised by Pampady Vishwakarma Society. Though some election meetings were scheduled in the evening, Oommen couldn’t turn up due to the SNDP Yogam functions.

Oommen ended the day attending family meetings. With only three days remaining for open campaigning, the UDF candidate is planning to meet more voters.

KOTTAYAM: Around 10 am, Vasudeva Karanavar grew impatient waiting for UDF candidate Chandy Oommen in front of SNDP Yogam Vakathanam branch. A block Congress secretary from Kayamkulam, Karanavar had arrived at Puthuppally nearly four hours earlier. By the time the 62-year-old finished visiting Oommen Chandy’s tomb at St George Orthodox Church, Chandy Oommen had commenced his campaign for the day. So he chose to wait at Vakathanam. By 10.15 am, a car stopped and Oommen got down and walked towards the SNDP temple. Karanavar and others gathered around him. After offering prayers, Oommen spoke about Sree Narayana Guru. He later reached out to each person, requesting their support. Despite electioneering quickly coming to a close, Oommen and the UDF took a break from active campaigning on Chathayam, the day of the birthday celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru. Oommen chose to meet followers of the Guru and participate in the Jayanthi celebrations held across the constituency. After visiting his father’s tomb at Puthuppally church, Oommen proceeded to visit SNDP Yogam centres, starting with Kadamuri. He also offered ‘Guru pooja’ at Thottakkad SNDP temple. Accompanied by his father’s aide, Surendran, Oommen visited Nedumattam and Nalunnakkal before arriving at Vakathanam. “Guru gave the message of unity. He embraced the world with a great message: One caste, one religion and one god. I offer my prayers and respects to the great soul,” Oommen said while speaking at different SNDP centres.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At Thrikkothamangalam, DCC president Nattakom Suresh joined the group. After visiting Eravinalloor SNDP temple and meeting participants of the Chathayam day procession at Neelakandapadi, Manarcad, Oommen arrived at Ayarkunnam, where he was given a rousing reception by Kerala Congress workers, led by party chairman P J Joseph. “We will ensure a record victory in this by-election. Kerala Congress workers will visit all houses and shops to achieve this aim,” Joseph said. At Ayarkunnam, Oommen joined in the Kerala Congress party’s shop visit programme along with Joseph. Akhil Marar, of Bigg Boss fame, arrived at Ayarkunnam to offer his support to Oommen. “Puthuppally would definitely stand with Chandy Oommen, son of a great leader who always had Kerala in his heart,” Marar said. After lunch at Manjadi Siva Darshana temple, Oommen continued his visit to Yogam temples till late evening. Taking a break in the afternoon, he also attended Onam celebrations organised by Pampady Vishwakarma Society. Though some election meetings were scheduled in the evening, Oommen couldn’t turn up due to the SNDP Yogam functions. Oommen ended the day attending family meetings. With only three days remaining for open campaigning, the UDF candidate is planning to meet more voters.