CM Pinarayi Vijayan comes under flak from Opposition over Rs 80 lakh helicopter rent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of spending Rs 80 lakh per month on helicopter rentals while the state is grappling with severe financial challenges. Satheesan also claimed that the LDF government is struggling to meet its day-to-day financial obligations.

In a statement released on Thursday, Satheesan said that while there’s a restriction on issuing cheques exceeding Rs 5 lakh from treasuries, the government is spending Rs 80 lakh on helicopter rentals for a total of 20 hours of flight time.

“The chief minister consistently emphasises the need for austerity among his ministers and officials. If this commitment is genuine, he should refrain from renting helicopters. Rather than accusing others, the CM should consider this expense and his remarks about those questioning the distribution of Onam kits as indicators of his own discomfort,” remarked Satheesan.

He noted that it was due to the Opposition’s intervention that Onam kits were distributed in the Kottayam district. Satheesan reiterated that the state government owes approximately Rs 3,400 crore to Supplyco. He alleged that the chief minister’s silent response to media inquiries indicates his apprehension about future developments. Satheesan maintained that fearing the people and the Opposition is not an appropriate stance for a leader.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran also blamed the CM for spending Rs 80 lakh on renting a helicopter. He claimed that the CM is busy purchasing a helicopter after cheating the farmers.

“For the rubber and paddy farmers, this Onam brought nothing but distress. The paddy farmers were cheated by giving a false promise that the price of paddy procured by the government would be deposited into their bank account. More than 10, 000 farmers across the state are waiting for the money,” said Sudhakaran.

