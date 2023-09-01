Home States Kerala

ED summons Kerala CPM leader Moideen for interrogation on September 4

Though the former minister was asked to appear on Thursday, Moideen sought two weeks’ time claiming he received the ED notice only on August 28.

Published: 01st September 2023 07:59 AM

CPIM leader and former Kerala minister A C Moideen. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the alleged money laundering in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam served a fresh notice on CPM MLA A C Moideen on Thursday, summoning him for interrogation at its Kochi office on Monday. 

Though the former minister was asked to appear on Thursday, Moideen sought two weeks’ time claiming he received the ED notice only on August 28. However, since the investigation is in a crucial stage, the ED emailed a fresh notice to Moideen. He has been asked to produce all the details of his bank deposits and income tax filings for the past 10 years. 

Meanwhile, the agency continued the interrogation of bank manager Biju Karim, and Moideen’s suspected benamis Kiran and Anil. Biju reached the ED office around 10.30 am followed by Anil and Kiran. Biju had allegedly issued loans to non-members of the banks without proper mortgage documents.

Kiran, one of the borrowers, was granted loan of `22 crore despite not being a member of the society.  The ED suspects around 45 borrowers, mainly benamis, were granted loans worth over `1 crore each without proper documents. It is alleged that the bank released loans illegally on Moideen’s directives. 

