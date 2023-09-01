Kerala: Man City’s Onam greetings go viral

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: English Premier League giants Manchester City wished Malayalis across the world ‘Happy Onam’ over social media by displaying the greetings in Malayalam, turning the Instagram picture viral and heartening the club’s fan base in the state.

While the image focuses on superstar Erling Haaland in the club’s blue jersey biting into a ‘pappadam’, the background shows two houseboats lined up close to a green plot of land defined by coconut trees, catching the instant attention of Malayalis. Kerala Tourism reposted the image on Facebook, saying “The team with 32 major honours in Europe wishes all Malayalis a happy Onam. Manchester City has quite a dedicated Malayali following all over the world.” This, too, earned a flurry of praise.

Commenting on the post, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said football has for long been part of the state’s sporting culture, which has now earned yet another note of warmth from abroad.

“Manchester City is among the world’s top football clubs; they have dedicated followers in Kerala as well. The Instagram picture is effectively a token of the club’s gratitude towards us,” he said.

While Onam bears the egalitarian spirit of universal bonding, experts note that the impact of Manchester City’s post is a pointer to ways a football club can go beyond its traditional boundaries and appeal to faraway people from different backgrounds. One commentator said the 143-year-old club is making a “concerted effort to connect with its fans in Kerala and the surrounding region”.

