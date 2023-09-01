Home States Kerala

Social justice still an illusion in Kerala: Sivagiri Mutt head

He was delivering the presidential address at the 169th birth anniversary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Mutt on Thursday.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Satchithananda Sivagiri Sreenarayana Dharmasangh am Trust President| (Story Photo )

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only Brahmins are considered for appointment as priests at major Hindu temples like Sabarimala and Guruvayoor, and this discrimination clearly points to the fact that social justice is yet to prevail in Kerala, said Swami Satchidananda, head of Sivagiri Mutt and president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust.

 He was delivering the presidential address at the 169th birth anniversary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Mutt on Thursday.

“There is a condition in the appointment process that limits candidates to the Brahmin community. Social justice is still a mirage. Beyond the right to enter temples, people of marginalised communities deserve to be part of their administration,” he said.

The mutt head said Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati’s mention of the state secretariat as a “thampurankotta” still holds true. 

“Successive state governments ignored the mutt’s demand to make ‘Daiva Dasakam’ the official prayer song. They have failed to ensure social justice. The social uplift and renaissance initiated by the Guru ended with his death. Kerala has made no progress since,” he said. 

The birth anniversary celebrations were inaugurated by Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas. He said the country is witnessing several attempts to divide it.

“We should nurture the Guru’s vision that all religions and their faithful deserve equal respect. We should also embrace the idea that humans are one, cutting across boundaries of religion and caste. The Guru exhorted us to enrich ourselves through education. He asked people to view and analyse all religions with tolerance,” the minister said.

V Joy, MLA, echoed Satchidananda’s views.

“We have the right to enter and worship at temples. Yet, we are not appointed priests at certain temples. We should launch an agitation towards that end in the coming days,” he said, speaking at the event.

He pointed out that 45 youths from scheduled castes were appointed to different temples under the Devaswom Board despite challenges. The Guru’s followers should fight for their rights, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmins Swami Satchidananda Sivagiri Mutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp